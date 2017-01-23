Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ comment

Singer Madonna has defended her comment at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., where she said she had thought about “blowing up the White House.’’

The pop singer has however said she was speaking metaphorically when she made the controversial statement.

The march was in protest of the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S President.

“I am not a violent person,’’ the singer songwriter said on Instagram.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.’’

The march which attracted over 200,000 people in Washington D.C was led by Madonna.

“To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, fuck you,’’ the pop star had said.

Her choice of words had drew criticism on social media as some users demanded that she be investigated for making terrorist threats.

