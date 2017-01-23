The News Blog

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ comment

Singer Madonna has defended her comment at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., where she said she had thought about “blowing up the White House.’’

The pop singer has however said she was speaking metaphorically when she made the controversial statement.

- Advertisement -

The march was in protest of the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S President.

“I am not a violent person,’’ the singer songwriter said on Instagram.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.’’

The march which attracted over 200,000 people in Washington D.C was led by Madonna.

“To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, fuck you,’’ the pop star had said.

Her choice of words had drew criticism on social media as some users demanded that she be investigated for making terrorist threats.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

I have thought about blowing up the White House – Madonna (WATCH)

Militants blow up pipeline a day after Osinbajo’s visit to N’Delta

Obama holds farewell party, hosts celebrities (PHOTOS)

The Thread: Who is the biggest beneficiary of the US election?

Album of the Year? Tony One Week is back to take over… or not

Pius Adesanmi: Government thieves have an alibi in Nigerians

Celebrity Luxury Apartments: The Obamas will live in this $5.3million mansion after the White House

The Thread: Barack Obama and Joe Biden | The greatest political bromance ever

#AmericaDecides: Donald Trump all set for the White House, leads Clinton by 244-209 electoral votes

Loading...