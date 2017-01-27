Madonna is a disgrace to America, she is disgusting – Trump

US President Donald Trump has described pop singer, Madonna as “disgusting” for saying she has thought about blowing up the White House.

Madonna had made the statement during the the Women’s March on Washington last week.

- Advertisement -



She had said, “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.”

She however said she was speaking metaphorically and didn’t mean what she said.

Trump in an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity on Thursday night blasted the singer.

Trump said Madonna hurt the women’s cause with her statements.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.

“I thought her and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments