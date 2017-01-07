Magician catches bullet in his mouth (WATCH)

A magician, David Blaine performed a stunt at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, catching a bullet in his mouth.

It involved him holding a metal cup between his teeth, which were protected by a gumshield, and pulling a cord to set off the rifle in front of him.

The attempt, however went wrong and could have led to the death of Blaine.

The .22-caliber bullet fired into the cup as planned but his gumshield shattered on impact and the cup slammed into the back of his throat.

Blaine narrated, “I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead.

“Suddenly I became aware of the pain and it brought me back. At that moment I realised that the mouth guard had shattered again, and I was alive.

“I committed to doing it live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for 20,000 people.

“The part that I didn’t really spend enough attention on was building a better mouth guard.”

