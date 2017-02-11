Magu commends EFCC official who recovered $9.8m

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has commended the Commission’s head of operations in Kano Zonal Office, Adama Dan Musa who the led the team that recovered $9.8m from a building belonging to former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna.

According to Magu, such professionalism and courage demonstrated by the team was necessary to win the war against corruption.

He said after the commission’s monthly keep fit exercise on Saturday.

He called on staff of the Commission to emulate the team.

On the newly promoted police officer who was said to have “recently recovered N42 billion for the Federal Government”, Magu said he was unaware of such recovery.

“He may have made recovery in the past. But in the last six years I am not aware of any recovery by the officer to warrant commendation by the Commission,” he said.

