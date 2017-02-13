Magu to defend EFCC’s N17.2bn allocation on Tuesday

Embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu will appear before the Senate on Tuesday to defend the agency’s budget.

Magu’s appointment had been declined by the Senate after a report by the Department of State Security (DSS) indicted him of corruption.

The Presidency has since resubmitted his name but Senate is yet to take a decision on his confirmation.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes, Chukwuka Utazi said the committee has invited Magu to defend the agency’s N17.2bn allocation.

Utazi said the agency has also submitted necessary documents to the committee.

Utazi said, “The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, will appear next Tuesday (tomorrow) for the budget defence.

“All the documents, annual reports have been submitted by him to the committee. The last ones were brought today (last Thursday) which were sent to the office of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, and he minuted them to me.”

‘’I have shared the documents to committee members to study and understand them ahead of the budget defence.

“The budget defence of ICPC and EFCC was fixed for last week, but it did not hold because the ICPC had a workshop in Calabar.”

The EFCC was allocated N17.2 billion as against N11.2 billion it got in 2016.

The commission is expected to use N4.58 billion for completion of its new head office building.

