Magu has not been sacked – Presidency

The presidency has dismissed rumours that acting chairman of the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

In a series of tweets on Saturday by Garba Shehu, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidency said, “We are reading reports that the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

“No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.

“The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.”

