Magu is a man of integrity – Ozekhome

by Dolapo Adelana

A senior advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), has said acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is a man of integrity.

Ozekhome, who said this in Abuja on Monday while speaking at the national anti-corruption summit, stated that he has known the anti-graft agency’s boss since 1997.

He said despite the EFCC seizing his N75m, Magu was a “great guy”.

 

“Magu’s EFCC seized my money, but still invited me to this summit. That shows a large heart,” he said.

“I have known Magu since 1997. He is a man of integrity.”

 

