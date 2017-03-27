by Dolapo Adelana
A senior advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), has said acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is a man of integrity.
Ozekhome, who said this in Abuja on Monday while speaking at the national anti-corruption summit, stated that he has known the anti-graft agency’s boss since 1997.
He said despite the EFCC seizing his N75m, Magu was a “great guy”.
“Magu’s EFCC seized my money, but still invited me to this summit. That shows a large heart,” he said.
“I have known Magu since 1997. He is a man of integrity.”
1 Comment
Even Satan was once an angel with integrity……