Magu’s rejection, an indictment on Buhari – Prof. Oyebode

Professor of International Law, Akin Oyebode says the rejection of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu by the senate is an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyebode, who stated this on Sunday at a Channels Television breakfast show said Magu is now “damaged goods”.

He said, “There is this increasingly wide credibility gap around the President. It is not that he is not trusted but people think he has not demonstrated sufficient panache in terms of prosecuting his anti-corruption crusade.

“The lack of confirmation of Magu’s position also widens that gap. The President ought to have done his home work before submitting his name to the Senate. That is a nasty slap on the face of the President of this country.

“If he wants to cut his loss, maybe he would want to withdraw the nomination. Twice now we have had the Senate standing by their rejection and they put the Presidency in a nasty spot. I don’t know the veracity of the allegations against Magu but I know Magu has intensified the anti-corruption stance.

“This dysfunctionality within the Presidency is worrisome because the President superintends the office of the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Security (DSS) should act in an advisory capacity to the President before the report was sent to Senate. I would have thought the President would be copied.

“I was embarrassed and in fact scandalized when the nomination of the President of this country was thrown back at him. It is an indictment. We can’t run away from that… For me now Magu is like a damaged product, I don’t see how the President can pull it together and send the nomination back to Senate.”

Comments

- Advertisement -