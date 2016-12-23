Mahrez, Aubameyang, Mane make CAF award final shortlist

The final shortlist of the Glo-CAF African Player of the Year award has been released.

Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Leicester City’s Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez and Liverpool’s Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane made the final list.

Aubameyang is favorite to win the award after winning it in 2015 and having a successful run with Borussia Dortmund in the German league.

BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 award winner Mahrez has a chance to dethrone Aubameyang after guiding Leicester to the Premier League title this year.

Egyptian defender, Mohammed Salah and Algerian striker, Islam Slimani who made the five-man list were dropped.

The award is scheduled to hold in Abuja on January 5.

