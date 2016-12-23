Mahrez, Aubameyang, Mane make CAF award final shortlist

The final shortlist of the Glo-CAF African Player of the Year award has been released.

Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese  striker  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,  Leicester City’s Algeria  forward  Riyad Mahrez and  Liverpool’s Senegalese  attacker Sadio Mane made the final list.

Aubameyang is favorite to win the award after winning it in 2015 and having a successful run with Borussia Dortmund in the German league.

BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 award winner Mahrez  has a chance to dethrone  Aubameyang after guiding Leicester to the Premier League title this year.

Egyptian defender, Mohammed Salah and Algerian striker, Islam Slimani who made the five-man list were dropped.

The award is scheduled to hold in Abuja on January 5.

