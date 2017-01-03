Man arrested with cocaine worth N1.1bn

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, have arrested an auto parts dealer, Kinglsey Okolo, for smuggling a drug substance that tested positive for cocaine into the country from Brazil.

According to report, the drug which is valued at £3.8m (about N1.1bn) weighed 9.2 kilogrammes and was concealed in the soles of foot wears. The recovery was reportedly made during inward screening of passengers on a Turkish airline ight from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Okolo was picked up during the inward screening of passengers on a Turkish airline flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The suspect, told investigators that he was promised N1m by a friend to do the job.

He said, “I am a motorcycle parts dealer; married with a child. My business was failing due to recession. I travelled to Brazil in search of employment. Things became worse for me in Brazil because I had no money to sustain myself while my work permit was being processed. I was equally confronted with the fear of deportation. This made me to be desperate in my search for quick wealth.

“In the process, I met my childhood friend who offered me N1m to smuggle cocaine into Nigeria. He also paid for my ticket and gave me three bags of shoes containing the cocaine. On arrival at the Abuja airport, the cocaine was detected and I was arrested. I had wanted to invest the N1m in a business in Nigeria.”

The NDLEA commander at the Abuja airport, Hamisu Lawan, said it was tracking down Okolo’s accomplices.

“There was an arrest at the weekend of a 34-year-old suspect, Kingsley Okolo, who hails from Ezeagu, Enugu State. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect is cooperating with our team of undercover officers,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, the Chairman of the agency, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd), said, “We must continue to take deliberate steps to intercept drugs and ultimately prevent the criminal enrichment of drug cartels. Illicit drug proceeds negatively affect economic development and could be used to corrupt government officials and fund terrorism, thereby subjecting mankind to widespread destruction.”

