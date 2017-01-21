The News Blog

Man arrested for inserting electric heater into son’s anus

The Borno police command has arrested a director of planning in one of the state’s ministries for inserting an electric heater into the anus of his ten-year-old son.

According to The Vanguard, the top civil servant perpetrated the act over allegations that the boy was engaging in homosexual activities with some top politicians.

The boy denied the allegations claiming that he was raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence.

The father, who did not believe his son chained him before carrying out the act.

A top government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the director had been arrested.

Attempts made to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer of Borno State Command, Mr. Victor Isuku proved abortive.

