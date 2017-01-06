Man buys single fish for over N200m

A Japanese businessman on Thursday purchased a massive bluefin tuna for over two hundred million naira during a famous auction held annually in Japan.

Kiyoshi Kimura, sushi mogul and owner of Kiyomura Co, bought the 467-pound bluefin for 74.2 million yen (about N200m) during Tsukiji fish market’s first auction of 2017, a widely celebrated event each year in Tokyo.

Kimura’s bid this year is the second highest ever recorded at Tsukiji.

He also holds the record for the highest bid of all time. In 2013, he paid nearly $1.8 million for a 489-pound bluefin tuna.

