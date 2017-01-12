Odd World

Man discovers year-old $1m lottery ticket 8 days before deadline

In what could be described as a lucky breakthrough, an Oregon man discovered a million-dollar prize when he uncovered a nearly year-old lottery ticket.

Joemel Panisa found the unclaimed winning ticket barely eight days before the final deadline while cleaning his office on a snowy day, according to the Oregon Lottery.

He said the Mega Millions ticket was bought on Jan. 13, 2016 and placed in an envelope where it was forgotten for almost a year.

Panisa said reports of an unclaimed lottery ticket on the news was how he duscovered the ticket.

He rushed to claim his $1 million prize on Jan. 9, eight days before it was set to expire on Jan. 17.

The Oregon Lottery said Panisa was the fourth Mega Millions $1 million winner since the game began in 2010.

The money would have been sent to Oregon’s Economic Development Fund if he had failed to collect his prize on time.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

INEC replies NASS, says it’s ready for Rivers election

FRSC gives motorists October 1 deadline for speed limiting device

Sorry folks, BVN deadline isn’t going beyond October 31

‘FG will not shift deadline for Treasury Single Account’

ASUU strike update: UNILAG, UI, UNN, others remain shut after resumption deadline (PHOTOS)

ASUU strike update: Obafemi Awolowo University set to resume December 8

ASUU strike update: FG extends deadline for resumption to Monday

ASUU strike update: Don’t send your children to school, we won’t teach them – Lecturers warn parents

New license plate deadline extended to June 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.