Man discovers year-old $1m lottery ticket 8 days before deadline

In what could be described as a lucky breakthrough, an Oregon man discovered a million-dollar prize when he uncovered a nearly year-old lottery ticket.

Joemel Panisa found the unclaimed winning ticket barely eight days before the final deadline while cleaning his office on a snowy day, according to the Oregon Lottery.

He said the Mega Millions ticket was bought on Jan. 13, 2016 and placed in an envelope where it was forgotten for almost a year.

Panisa said reports of an unclaimed lottery ticket on the news was how he duscovered the ticket.

He rushed to claim his $1 million prize on Jan. 9, eight days before it was set to expire on Jan. 17.

The Oregon Lottery said Panisa was the fourth Mega Millions $1 million winner since the game began in 2010.

The money would have been sent to Oregon’s Economic Development Fund if he had failed to collect his prize on time.

Comments