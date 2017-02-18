Man excretes 73 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

by Azeez Adeniyi

Tochukwu Nwafor, a 49-year-old man has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after 73 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.699kg was found in his body.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, spokesperson of the agency said the suspect was on his way to Dubai when he was arrested at the

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

NDLEA commander at the airport, Mr. Hamisu Lawan, said the suspect was put under observation when he was discovered to have ingested drugs.

“While under observation, he excreted 73 wraps of cocaine that weighed 1.699kgs” Hamisu stated.

Nwafor said he was offered N1.5m to smuggle the drugs to Dubai.

He said he has five children and got involved during to the economic hardship.

“I thought it would be easy to go undetected,” Nwafor said

