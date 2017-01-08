Many would have died before I am killed – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reiterated that the 6 dismissed policemen who were attached to him did not commit any crime.

Wike said this in Ahoada East Local Government Area during the defection of former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and ex-chairman of the council, Cassidy Ikegbidi.

The governor also said many people would have been killed before he is killed following the withdrawal of his security.

He also promised not to abandon the dismissed officers stating that they were sacked for political reasons.

He said, “They gave me policemen for my protection, but before I knew it, they have dismissed them. They think they are punishing them, but Rivers State will stand with them forever.

“By the time we finish, they will realise that they have favoured the so-called dismissed policemen. In Rivers State, we don’t abandon people. No amount of intimidation will make me abandon these innocent policemen.

“The policemen committed no offence. Simply because they followed their boss, they said they should be dismissed.

“They want to discourage policemen from protecting me. For me, I am not worried. I am a village man and a grass-roots politician. Before you kill me, you would have killed so many people.”

