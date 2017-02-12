Mark Cuban not “smart enough to run for president” – Trump

U.S. president Donald Trump has taken a dig at billionaire businessman, Mark Cuban.

Few days ago, Cuban, who is the owner of NBA side, Dallas Mavericks had warned CEOs to be careful with Trump, as the administration’s political climate has put CEOs in a very difficult spot.

- Advertisement -



In his response Sunday via his Twitter account, Trump said Cuban was “not smart enough to run for president”.

“I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president!” he tweeted.

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments