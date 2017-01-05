My marriage to Muma Gee ended 3 months ago – Prince Ike

Actor Prince Ike who is married to singer Muma Gee has said their 4-year marriage unofficially ended 3 months ago.

The actor had posted a picture of himself and their three kids online last month, claiming that his wife abandoned her duties and left them for the nanny for four weeks.

In a recent interview with LIB, Prince Ike said they would be officially divorced soon.

He said, “The truth is this. I am no longer married to Muma Gee. We are separated and I do not want to talk about the reasons. A lot of people have different impressions about everybody. People try to judge you even when they don’t know you. I don’t want to go into details but the thing is, Muma Gee and I are separated and very soon we will be officially divorced. I’m no longer married to Muma Gee”.

He also revealed that Muma Gee was almost arrested after his outburst on social media.

“They almost arrested her before she now came back and carried the kids. The next thing she did was to snap photos with the kids and put up on social media.”

On why their marriage hit the rocks, he said, “Let’s just say it didn’t work. We are not compartible. Talking about Muma Gee now is going to remind me of things I have forgotten. I have moved on and she has also moved on. I don’t want talk to Muma Gee again.”

