Is Mavin Records about to get its groove back with these new acts?

Yaay! Mavin activated! The hashtag that accompanied the three Instagram posts announcing Mavin Records new acts, Ladi Poe, DNA and Johnny Drille.

Before you get excited, we need to go over these questions together. Will these three acts give Mavin Records the saving that it so badly needs? The saving that even Iyanya could not give? Or did we all suddenly forget that Iyanya joined the label late last year and even dropped a song “Up to something”?

We understand the fact that Mavin Records and Don Jazzy is highly revered in the Nigerian music industry and both brands are completely deserving of the praise that they get. But truth is, lately Mavin Records has not offered us anything impressive apart from Tiwa Savage whom by now should no longer be boxed in the Mavin/Nigeria category.

Let’s break it down for you if you’re still not convinced. Between the older Mavins, Dr Sid and D’Prince, it’s been eerie silence, the type that makes one worried for their careers. The younger Mavins, on the other hand, have worked hard and it has paid off in terms of airplay but not awards, at least not in the past year. Di’Ja is an entirely unique case. No one knows what inspires her music or if she has the slightest understanding of what the Nigerian music audience want. Korede Bello had Kelly Rowland on the remix of his hit track “Do Like That”, B for effort but we’re still not feeling the track. Reekado Banks seems to be the loudest of the pack, his music resonates with basically all of us and he’s got rhythm too. So yeah, the Mavins are not exactly an amazing crew these days. Note also that 2016 passed without at least one Mavin joint track, like Dorobucci and Jantamanta (aka epic fail).

Back to today’s event. Now there’s Poe, the extremely talented rapper who we have come to appreciate for his ability to put out intellectually and lyrically sound music, so good catch. There’s DNA twins, the ones from 2016 musical competition, The Voice, and there’s Johnny Drille who was nominated at last year’s Headies in the Alternative Music category but is no-show otherwise. So we have these three who we can collectively refer to as “upcoming” signing on to the label but registering no promise because one thing is missing…

The Don Jazzy factor!

We don’t feel it like we used to. Apart from Iyanya’s Up 2 Sumting which Don Jazzy produced, most of the other tracks that have come from the Mavins stable have carried the imprint “Prod. by Altims”, “Prod. by BabyFresh” etc, and that’s great. We’re not here to undermine these other producers and their skills, but the Don Jazzy factor was the charm in the first place and we don’t feel it anymore.

That said, anyone can safely argue that we have missed the point and the record label so far is still relevant and still churning out hits back to back. Whatever the case is, we’re very expectant of what these new signings have in store for the Supreme Mavin Dynasty.