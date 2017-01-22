‘We may soon take up arms for self-defence’ – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it may soon take up arms to protect members from continuous attacks from security agencies, TheCable reports.

Deputy leader of the group, Uche Mefor while speaking to the online platform said security forces have continued to attack and kill IPOB youths even though they are harmless.

“IPOB is law-abiding. We have continued to apply ourselves to the law. We have not killed anybody, we have not attacked anybody, but Buhari has continued to attack us,” he said.

“We have respect for human life, and we have not asked for war. We have exhausted every democratic process. We have been pushed to the wall. We are forced to defend ourselves.

“Self defence is a fundamental right; we have a right to self defence. We have been pushed to armed struggle, and if the millions of us take up arms the Nigeria army cannot stop us.

“The killings are a deliberate attempt to exterminate us. What we are asking for is a free state of Biafra. Buhari is supporting an independent state for Palestine and Western Sahara, why not Biafra?

“What we are doing is not illegal. It is supported by international law. We believe in the sanctity of human life.”

Recall that Amnesty International last year had claimed security agencies killed 150 pro-Biafra protesters in the South East.

IPOB also alleged that the police killed 11 of its members during the Trump solidarity rally on Friday.

