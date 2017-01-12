The News Blog

Mayweather offers Conor McGregor $15m to fight him

Former Welterweight boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather has offered $15 million to Conor McGregor to fight him.

Mayweather on Wednesday indicated interest to fight the UFC champion while speaking with ESPN’s First Take program.

He said, “Only thing I’m probably interested in is the Conor McGregor .

fight.

“I’m a businessman and it makes business sense. I believe in what me and (business adviser) Al Haymon talk about every day — I believe in working smarter, not harder.”

On what McGregor thought of the offer, he said, “We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight. They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number.

“We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage — the back end — on the pay-per-view.

“But of course, we’re the ‘A side.’ How can a guy talk about making $20 or $30 million if he has never made $8 or $9 million in a fight?”

He added, “You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather.

“Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He’s blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. Dana White, the UFC — let’s make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world and I’ll show him what it’s like.”

