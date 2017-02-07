The Media Blog: We’re already laughing at this “The Republic” TV show

Nicole Amarteifio made a name for herself, and a successful TV show, by ripping off Sex and The City. But, An African City worked because while she blatantly copied the format of the legendary HBO show, she was able to, within that framework, tell stories specific to Ghanaian women. Well, some of them anyway. And to be honest, we had our own issues with that show. But none as egregious as this.

- Advertisement -



Why did they even bother making a trailer?

They might as well have just cut clips from Scandal episodes and put them together. The characterisation, the little that is seen of the plot, the dialogue, even the outfits sported by Joselyn Dumas all look like poor imitations of the Shonda Rhimes hit show. Maybe she’ll find a way to shoe-horn something original into the story at the end of the day. But for now, this gets a no from us.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments