The Media Blog: Big Brother Naija has us cautiously optimistic

No, we don’t have any inside info. We haven’t seen or heard anything in particular to suggest that this won’t be a complete waste of time.

But something tells us that this will be a good season.

We know there’s no shower hour this year, which, to be honest, we’re thankful for, because we can’t deal with people crying all over the media about how “immoral” it is or whatever they choose to say about it.

But we also know that the first edition of the show (in Nigeria, we mean) gave us not one, not two, but three Nigerian media heavyweights today. Gideon Okeke has been one of Nigeria’s finest young actors for some time now, a fact he underscored with a solid supporting turn in 93 Days earlier this year. Then, there’s of course, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, killing it on Rubbin’ Minds, The Spot and Men’s Corner (we’re sticking to TV.) And Katung Aduwak, who’s stayed largely behind the scenes and currently serves as the Senior Channel Manager for MTV Base Nigeria.

So yeah, there’s significant precedent to keep our eyes out for a new set of stars.

Also, it might be the complete absence of the show for the past 2 years. Or maybe it’s the fact this is the first time the show’s returning to Nigeria since the original 2006 edition. But, the hiatus and change(s) point to a process of rethinking the show that we think will result in a revamped and improved Big Brother.

Let’s hope we aren’t disappointed.

