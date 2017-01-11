The Media Blog

The Media Blog: Did Buzzfeed finally cross a line?

Buzzfeed published an ‘unverified memo’ about Trump and Russia – and all hell has broken loose across America’s media (and on Trump’s timeline, of course, but that is no longer news).

Should Buzzfeed have published what amounted to a rumour, even though it made clear the news was unsubstantiated?

Shouldn’t Buzzfeed have published, considering American intelligence authorities had actually included said report in their official dossier on the Russia-powered Presidency of Donald J Trump?

According to the former New York Times and now Washington Post ombudsman, Margaret Sullivan, Buzzfeed crossed the line and tipped the balance of being taken as a serious news organisation: “CNN published a story Tuesday saying that much. And with the door cracked open, BuzzFeed pushed through. In doing so, the digital behemoth — which for years has balanced a tension between its start as a lighthearted click factory and, under Smith and a serious news team, a purveyor of investigative journalism and breaking news — set off a fierce debate.”

See full gist here.

To be honest, we don’t know what to think.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Nigerian Army and others

Trump: If my sons fail, I’ll tell them ‘you’re fired’

CNN responds to Trump’s allegations of false reporting

Trump, CNN clash during press conference (WATCH)

The Thread: Obama’s glowing tributes to Michelle and kids make the ultimate marriage goals

The Thread: This insane response to white privilege will have you clapping for joy

Pius Adesanmi: What do we do about young folks preoccupied with defending their political gods?

Bukola-Saraki-YNaija

I did not remove Ndume – Saraki

Opinion: Why our lawmakers belong to the Personal Assembly of Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.