The Media Blog: Chika Ike is a glorious mess, and we love her for it

What in the world is even going on in this video?
Her accent. The expression on her face. The calabashes. What does it all mean? Why are they holding out calabashes? Do we even want to know?
But seriously. Seriously. Who else in Nollywood can we trust to deliver this level of tacky goodness?The only other person we used to be able to count on was Tonto Dikeh, and the combination of married life, motherhood and marital troubles seem to have mellowed her considerably.
Chika Ike delivers, and for this, we are grateful.
