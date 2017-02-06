The Media Blog: We are curious about Accelerate TV’s “The Shade Corner”

Accelerate TV is about to launch a new show. It’s called “The Shade Corner” and, as the name suggests, we imagine it’s going to involve a whole lot of shade throwing.

They describe the show as “a Millennial focused chat show series based on open discussions about trending topics, urban fashion & style, celebrities, music and all matters Nigerian”.

- Advertisement -



What intrigues us mostly is the panel, made up of Akah Nnani (who we’re huge fans of,) Orange Culture’s Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Fashion writer and editor Noble Ezeala, Camille Shaiyen (one third of the WJGB podcast,) and Makida Moka.

The show premieres on Wednesday. We’ll be watching.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments