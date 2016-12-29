The Media Blog: We’re curious about this Buzzfeed video

It might be nothing. And lord knows we fuss over things that turn out to be nothing sometimes, but we can’t say this buzzfeed video didn’t make us think.

The past few years have taught us (and anyone paying attention, really) that Buzzfeed is nothing if not incredibly strategic.

And as such, we find ourselves wondering about the true purpose of this (incredibly funny, by the way) video on growing up with an African (Nigerian, really) mother.

Random clip, or the subtle beginnings of a play for the African market? They wouldn’t be the first global media company making a move into Africa, what with Konbini’s recent Nigeria launch. And, even though many might not know it, Pulse NG’s parent company, Ringier Nigeria, is part of the Ringier global group of companies, founded in 1833 in Switzerland.

We observe.

