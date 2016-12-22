The Media Blog: The digital TV transition is finally happening

It turns out Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed meant it when he said the Digital TV Switchover (DSO) would happen in Abuja in 2016.

After starting the transition in Jos in April, the Federal Government today launched the Abuja move, announcing that residents will be getting 30 free channels (even though you probably think there are only 7 stations in Nigeria) as a result. 450,000 set top boxes are also said to have been made available.

The minister apparently also says the DSO will see a growth in the Nigerian advertising market, by $400 million every year. That’s a significant projection and we’re not entirely sure we understand how it checks out just yet, but we continue to observe anyway.

Given that we’re just 6 months away from the June 2017 deadline, it’s good to know things are moving along as they should.

If you’re confused about set top boxes are, why this is happening, or what the point of any of it is, check out this post where we break it all down.

