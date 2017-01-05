The Media Blog: Evan Williams letter captures the BIG PROBLEM with premium platforms

From the guy that brought you Twitter, a hugely influential platform – that makes no money, and refuses to grow.

He also brought you, amongst one more, Medium. Also hugely influential, makes no money, and refuses to grow.

There is a reason Mass Media and Mass Communication was the popular term of choice.

And it’s a warning to all the many Nigerian content producers that insist on premium and are angry when they don’t succeed. The thing no easy. Even Evan Williams no fit do am.

See link to full post admitting something close to defeat.

https://blog.medium.com/renewing-mediums-focus-98f374a960be?gi=b97a120be991#.tqmderiuo

