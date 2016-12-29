The Media Blog: The fall of NaijaGistLive has been spectacular to behold

Who would have thought? A news story on a major canadian network about a Nigerian gossip blog? But, it happened.

We watched. With caution. Same way we did when we heard the ‘co-founder‘ of the site in question, NaijaGistLive had been captured, after which, before we knew what happened, the infamous Matharoo sisters had been roped into the debacle.

Then came statements about confessions which we treated with dubious caution. But, for those of us who still had doubts, there’s now a video of the sisters, claiming responsibility and apologizing for their wrongdoing.

The whole thing is amazing really, and the site appears to be down for good. But, we have to wonder, who’s next? The girls in question were nabbed on charges of cyberbullying and extortion. How much of the content on Nigerian gossip blogs veers into “cyberbullying” territory? Before we even get to ‘libel’. If a precedent has truly been set here, and people decide to follow this example, how many blogs in Nigeria will come out alive?

Of course, the deciding factor here was likely the fact of a powerful figure (Femi Otedola) being involved. But how long till someone else steps on the wrong toes?

