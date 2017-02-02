The Media Blog: Funke Akindele’s new TV show already has us scratching our heads

Clearly not content with the runaway success of Jenifa’s Diary, Funke Akindele’s somehow found the time to work on another TV show. It’s called “Industreet” and you can check out the trailer below.

So, yeah. Besides that title, “Industreet”, the trailer already raises red flags with us. We get that OAPs segueing into acting is a thing now (see: Gbemi and Oreka in Our Best Friend’s Wedding, both, by the way, doing work that isn’t bad at all) but, Freeze? We’d be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt but what little is shown of him in this trailer does nothing to bolster confidence. And that isn’t where the hammy acting stops, what with Kay Switch and, somehow, even the typically solid Funke Akindele turning up the cheese and delivering dialogue (which in itself is already making us cringe) like they’re in a bad primary school play.

No word yet on when the show will air, but we’ll wait and see sha. What else can we do? Here’s hoping we’re pleasantly surprised by the time the show rolls around properly.

