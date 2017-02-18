The Media Blog: They should just take this ‘The Shade Corner’ back wherever they brought it from

It seemed like a curious concept. It piqued our interests at least. But after 2 dreadful episodes, we’re not really interested in seeing more of The Shade Corner.
We can’t make any claims to know what the point of Accelerate TV is. Is it just an avenue for access bank to burn excess cash? Is it a branding tool? Is it supposed to be a revenue stream? We can’t say for sure. What we can reasonably guess, though, is that, whenever anyone thought up and green-lit the idea, they didn’t do it with the intention of boring the hell out of viewers. Which is exactly what this show does. Or, what it does when it isn’t annoying us.
The high point is the cast members, particularly Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Noble Ezeala and Camille Shaiyen, who should be on TV a lot more. But almost everything else about the show needs an overhaul. The set, the directing, the lighting, even the shade which is supposed to be the entire point of the show ends up being little more than tepid commentary (not much of a surprise when the show is hosted by people who more than likely will have to rub shoulders with the people they’re supposed to be talking about). Pretty disappointing to witness, especially now that competing bank-sponsored-online-TV platform, RED TV, seems to finally be getting the hang of things.
Accelerate TV clearly isn’t ready yet.
