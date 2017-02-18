The Media Blog: They should just take this ‘The Shade Corner’ back wherever they brought it from

It seemed like a curious concept. It piqued our interests at least. But after 2 dreadful episodes, we’re not really interested in seeing more of The Shade Corner.

We can’t make any claims to know what the point of Accelerate TV is. Is it just an avenue for access bank to burn excess cash? Is it a branding tool? Is it supposed to be a revenue stream? We can’t say for sure. What we can reasonably guess, though, is that, whenever anyone thought up and green-lit the idea, they didn’t do it with the intention of boring the hell out of viewers. Which is exactly what this show does. Or, what it does when it isn’t annoying us.