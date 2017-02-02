The Media Blog: We just watched episode 2 of Our Best Friend’s Wedding

So Red TV has released the second episode of their new webseries Our Best Friend’s Wedding.

- Advertisement -

While this episode looks just as good as the first, it doesn’t do much to advance the plot, working more to flesh out character. We find out Jade, (played by Oreka Godis) works from home (or is jobless, if her friend’s opinion is anything to go by) while Kemi, (played by Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi) is married to a pilot who’s almost always busy. Oh, Kemi’s also trying to set Jade up with someone, who Jade isn’t interested in because she “doesn’t date celebrities.”

Our main character, meanwhile, is already stumbling on his new mission, going against the instructions of his friends almost as quickly as he gets them.

By the way, we’re not quite sure if that first scene was supposed to suggest the final shot from the first episode was only a dream? We sure hope not.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Media Blog: Red TV continues its upward swing

The Media Blog: Our Best Friend’s Wedding is here

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 28th of December

The Media Blog: RED TV might have its first hit on its hands

The Media Blog: So we watched ‘Afropolitan Chef’ …

Kaduna lawmaker in loan scandal

The Media Blog: UBA really, really wants to make RED Tv work

The Film Blog: Is Fathia Balogun about to pull an Ngozi Nwosu?

The Media Blog: The Naked Convos is getting in the TV business

Loading...