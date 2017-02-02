The Media Blog: We just watched episode 2 of Our Best Friend’s Wedding

So Red TV has released the second episode of their new webseries Our Best Friend’s Wedding.

While this episode looks just as good as the first, it doesn’t do much to advance the plot, working more to flesh out character. We find out Jade, (played by Oreka Godis) works from home (or is jobless, if her friend’s opinion is anything to go by) while Kemi, (played by Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi) is married to a pilot who’s almost always busy. Oh, Kemi’s also trying to set Jade up with someone, who Jade isn’t interested in because she “doesn’t date celebrities.”

Our main character, meanwhile, is already stumbling on his new mission, going against the instructions of his friends almost as quickly as he gets them.

By the way, we’re not quite sure if that first scene was supposed to suggest the final shot from the first episode was only a dream? We sure hope not.

