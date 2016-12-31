The Media Blog: Mania Magazine returns

We probably shouldn’t call it a return, seeing as they never officially “left” or went anywhere to begin with.

But like we said before, their appearances now are fairly unpredictable, as they’ve quietly switched to a release schedule that’s fully known by only them, so it’s a thing of note whenever they come out to play.

The cover itself isn’t something we can say particularly thrills us. This is, of course, simply due to the high standards they’ve set for themselves, and what they’ve taught us to expect from them as a result. Jidenna and Uju Marshall are stunning, of course, but as far as their repertoire is concerned, this one is a little uninspired. But either way, it’s great to have Mania magazine around, so we can’t complain.

