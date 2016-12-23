The Media Blog: Mazino on Men’s Corner is not bad at all

We think EbonyLife TV is onto a good show here. Sure, some of the topics are a bit inane, and some of the contributors on the confessional segments come off incredibly vapid, but we think it’s all very well done.

Its success in our eyes is largely due to the 3 hosts and their chemistry.

From the minute the guys appear on screen, it’s clear they’re just having a bloody good time. They can barely stop laughing at each other, and it’s insanely watchable.

But, we’ve been watching some more, and we’ve come to realize something.

Mazino is pretty good on screen, isn’t he?

Radio presenters don’t always transition smoothly to TV, but we think he does a fine job. He plays well off his two co-hosts, but completely holds his own – no mean feat given the fact he shares the screen with Ebuka and Andre Blaze, two men of tremendous talent and charisma.

We were curious about his next move after his exit from Smooth FM, and we’re glad to see he appears to be on a good path.

Comments

- Advertisement -