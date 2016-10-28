The Media Blog: Our new fav show? The Real Househelps of Kawangware! 

How many minutes until we say something like: why don’t we see such ingenuity when we choose to ‘copy’ foreign formats in this market?

The Real Househelps of Kawangware takes an American reality TV trope and gives it an authentic Kenyan narrative. Where Americans have The Real Housewives of Somewhere or the Other. The producers of this show flip the script and focus on something we are more familiar with – across the sub-sahara in fact.