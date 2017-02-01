The Media Blog: Red TV continues its upward swing

Last week RED TV debuted their first scripted narrative, Our Best Friend’s Wedding. The show, produced in conjunction with The Naked Convos, appears to be on its way to being a hit.

The first episode has already racked up over 136,000 views. And that’s in just under a week. Sure, the show had a concerted marketing push behind it, so while those numbers may be “front loaded”, so to speak, they are significant.

For comparison, Here & Now, which we declared the online platform’s first hit, has averaged about 30,000 views per episode. The numbers are fairly consistent across the episodes, suggesting that viewers actually like what they see and are sticking around for more.

Our Best Friend’s Wedding is looking to be an even bigger success, and if all goes right – which, judging by what we know and have seen of the story, it most likely will – we expect Red TV to be in a very different position from last year in no time.

We’ll be keeping our eyes open through the entire season.

