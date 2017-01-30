StarTimes is simply defying all odds

In this time of recession, many subscribers to digital television are looking for any and every opportunity to save money.

Many PAY TV providers have developed a habit of increasing their subscription fees while delivery poor service.

We have undergone a careful look at the digital television space and we noticed that StarTimes has defied the odds by increasing the number of its bouquets.

And subscribers can pay a paltry N1200 monthly to benefit from this offer.

“StarTimes as a mass-friendly brand is buoyed by its avowed commitment to deepen digital TV penetration with sustain affordable viewing and maximum entertainment despite the current harsh economic situation. We understand that TV entertainment helps people to relax and sooth nerves in a difficult period. We are bolstering our Basic Bouquet to include more exciting channels like FoxLife, CNBC, NatGeo Wild, Emmanuel TV, Jyb TV, Bollywood Africa with seven language and audio options and others. This is to further increase content options and energise enjoyable viewers experience,” Israel Bolaji, Head, Public Relations and Communications of StarTimes said.

“With Basic bouquet, subscribers can watch both local and international news channels like BBC, Aljazeera and CNBC, a leading best business news channel in Africa. For kiddies, Nickelodeon, Jim-Jam, Da Vinci learning, Jyb TV and Child Smile make excellent viewing pleasure. For women who crave Indian programs, Zee Cinema and ST Bollywood Africa with 7 language options are a sure bet. For movie buffs, English movie channels like ST zone (action movies) and AMC Movies; Orisun and ST Yoruba for Yoruba movies; and ST Dadin Kowa for Hausa promise maximum satisfaction. Fox Life and ST Novela for Series, Dove, Emmanuel and Iqraa TV for religion, ST Music, AMC Music and Nigezie for Music while Nat Geo Wild and CGTN offer great documentary experience. For all these and many more, N1200 monthly subscription is a great bargain. Viewers can be rest assured of a year 2017 packed with loads of engaging, educative and inspiring contents across genres that will delight them and make digital TV viewing truly awesome and wowing!”

