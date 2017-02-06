The Media Blog: We have to talk about Ebuka’s #BBNaija performance

We like Ebuka. Simple. Short. No way around it. He’s fantastic on Rubbin’ Minds and possibly even more so on The Spot. It’s especially striking considering how different both shows are. The level of range required to handle these things, combined with the sheer breadth of knowledge Ebuka possesses (seriously, just look at his Twitter, or any episode of The Spot to get an idea of how wide-read he is) mean that it is impossible to deny his importance as a figure of Nigerian media.

But, then came Big Brother Naija, the first episode of which he hosted with visible shakiness. Given that it was his first episode, we chalked it up to nerves. The Spot is a pre-recorded show, so there’s far less pressure. Same with Men’s Corner. Rubbin’ Minds is broadcast live, but that takes place in a studio. Maybe he just isn’t comfortable with a live audience.

That’s what we thought. And he probably still will. But his showing last night, besides being a showcase of the same aforementioned nerves, displayed a bizarre lack of empathy. Maybe it was due to his nerves as well, but his conduct and questions towards the evicted contestants bordered on mean. Asking people run-of-the-mill questions about what they thought about the house, while they cry over their evictions leaves us scratching our heads. We get that asking them certain questions are part of the script, and that they had to ask the questions sent in my viewers, but did no one anticipate the tears? And, let’s assume they didn’t – isn’t part of the mark of a true showman in knowing how to adapt to unforeseen circumstances? Surely the entire thing could have been handled with a bit more deft? It was all the more shocking because he can do better. We’ve seen better from him. This is the same Ebuka who, as we said, is known to adapt himself properly for the good of whatever show he’s fronting. Unless we were supposed to be entertained by seeing grown adults struggle through tears to answer meaningless questions?

