Meet K’Ola – MTV’s new VJ

Some of you may or may not know that MTV has a gorgeous new VJ. They went through rigorous processes late last year in order to select the perfect candidate for this tasking yet rewarding role.

Guess who came out on top? She is none other than *drum roll please* —- K’Ola.

- Advertisement -



Who is K’Ola you might wonder? Well she is a young, beautiful, 24 year old Nigerian/American woman, originally known as Kudiratu Olayinka Oladiran. K’Ola is actually a short form of her full names.

What’s the most interesting thing about K’Ola? She’s been a Pescatarian for 3 years – she only eats seafood, she doesn’t eat any meat. Not a lot of Nigerians can do without meat.

K’Ola describes her personality as – Crazy, Cool, Chic. She also loves languages and is currently learning to speak Haitian Creole. She’s an avid traveller and writer. She loves to write movies and screenplays in her spare time.

K’Ola has 2 degrees in Clinical Psychology and Mass Communication from Towson University in Baltimore. Prior to winning the MTV VJ competition in Nigeria, she worked for ESPN and Fox Business Network in the United States. She’s an all-round beauty with brains.

K’Ola currently hosts Official Naija Top 10 and Newish shows on MTV base.

We’ll soon hear her voice on the radio and watch her in an upcoming web series, so keep your eyes and ears peeled as K’Ola storms the Nigerian media scene.

Keep up with K’Ola:

Instagram – @reelkola

Twitter – @reelkola

Snapchat – @darealkola

Makeup – @adella_makeup

Photography – @Eleanorgoodeyphotography

Stylist – @msmodish

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments