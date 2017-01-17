Meet Mickel Smithen, a blind photographer (WATCH)

Mickel Smithen is an exceptionally talented blind photographer who captures images with the aid of his other senses.

According the Smithen, photography is a chance to express what he has going on in his mind, what he imagined and would like to see.

Smithen suffers from hemianopia and partially sighted but does not see colours and facial expressions.

Smithen lost his sight when he was 5 years old, due to a brain tumour but went on to become a published photographer.

On how he started photography, he said, “I got into photography in around 2008, when I took part in a workshop and they were looking for visually impaired who were interested in photography, so I threw myself into that. ”

His technique involves mapping out areas and paying attention to sounds and space.

Watch below:

Meet blind photographer Mickel Smithen pic.twitter.com/NBocZG3PEC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 15, 2017

