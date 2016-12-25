Merry Xmas, everyone! Here are our top 10 Christmas tweets

Christmas day is here again, and today Christians around the world remember the one who left his throne above to come live with us so he could save us from our sins. For this we will be eternally grateful.

As we celebrate Christmas today, here are goodwill messages from around the world.

Merry Christmas to all…and to all a good night! pic.twitter.com/ycIuIDp9V3 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 24, 2016

I got my dad a Fender Stratocaster for Christmas (his favorite guitar- was never able to get himself one) and he cried 😭😭😭then I cried lol — Kathleen Fuentes (@KathleenLights1) December 24, 2016

My mother will soon enter my room, hand me her phone and be like… "Chiedozie Biko, help me compose good Christmas message for my friends" pic.twitter.com/urXjOGHMDK — Charles Isidi (@i_am_pixelhub) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas, don't forget the spirit of laughter and love tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yVTmWj6akI — Traditional American (@RightWingAngel) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas from me and the family! Wishing you all the very best today and for the year ahead.. Amen! X pic.twitter.com/HQfjYZ6Aap — Jay Ryan (@JayRyan) December 24, 2016

History is full of men who will be gods, but only one God who will be man. pic.twitter.com/PuqGLrnHT7 — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) December 24, 2016

The birthday of our savior is tomorrow, praise His name our Lord King of Kings, we are all so blessed. Merry Christmas Eve!!🙏 — Nathan Harrington (@NateHarringtons) December 24, 2016

When you don't get what you want for Christmas… https://t.co/dTf0MjcDvn — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) December 24, 2016

#LagosLifeIsWhen you wish your neighbour 'Merry Christmas' and he replies with 'o boy wetin you cook?' — Opinions&poll (@OpinionsAndPoll) December 24, 2016

merry christmas! from my dog in a festive sweater/harness combo! pic.twitter.com/YWdTLYw3Zk — meghan hughes (@MeghanHughes) December 24, 2016

Have fantastic day.

