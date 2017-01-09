Meryl Streep is an overrated Hillary flunky – Donald Trump

Donald Trump has responded to Meryl Streep’s attack on him at the Golden Globes award.

Streep had said there was nothing good about Trump’s “performance” when he mocked a disabled reporter.

In his reaction via Twitter, Trump denied mocking the reporter as he called Streep an overrated actress.

Trump tweeted, “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “groveling” when he totally changed a 16-year-old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

