Mexican drug lord, El Chapo extradited to the US

One of the world’s most notorious criminals, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited by the Mexican government to the U.S to face charges Thursday.

Guzman was the leader of the Sinola cartel known for narcotics and deadly violence before he was arrested in 1993.

US Justice department said drug kingpin landed at MacArthur Airport on Long Island.

US prosecutors said Brooklyn federal attorney Robert Capers will hold a news conference at 10:00 am (1500 GMT) to announce his extradition and arraignment.

Guzman had escaped from prison twice; first from a maximum-security prison in western Mexico in 2001 by hiding in a laundry cart.

He was later arrested in February 2014 living with his wife and two twin daughters.

He later escaped again 17 months later at the Altiplano prison near Mexico City.

Guzman was recaptured in January 2016.

