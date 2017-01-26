Mexico President cancels visit to White House over border wall row

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has canceled his meeting with President Donald Trump over argument on funding of the Mexican border wall.

“We informed the White House this morning that I will not attend the working meeting scheduled for next Tuesday” with Trump in Washington, the Mexican leader said on Twitter.

Trump had vowed to make the Mexican leader pay for the wall which he had signed an order to begin.

But Nieto had said he wouldn’t pay for the wall.

Trump in a tweet on Thursday had told the Mexican President not to visit the White House if he wouldn’t pay for the wall.

