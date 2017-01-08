Sen. Bukola Saraki, Michelle Obama, J.J Omojuwa | All our winners and losers from last week

We decided to let the usual suspects, the politicians, breath this time, so we handpicked our winners and losers from all the other people who made headlines last week. Here are they:

WINNERS

Senator Bukola Saraki

Since the beginning of recess, Senate President Bukola Saraki has spent the better part of the holiday promoting the #MadeInNigeria Challenge. With daily encouragement for local businesses to showcase their products via social media and his support for J.J Omojuwa’s Small Business Support Fund, we see a man who is passionate about improving the economy through investment in local businesses. And it’s not a mere show-off, we can tell his every action is heartfelt.

Japheth Omojuwa

You must have come across our Japheth Omojuwa-appreciation article. What the young man has done for the 35 lucky beneficiaries of his support fund will not easily be forgotten. It’s a case of “if the government is sleeping on us, how about we help ourselves up?”. Omojuwa has set the pace this 2017 and from what we see, it’s about to be a great year for entrepreneurs with or without FG.

Michelle Obama

Everybody’s favourite First Lady, Michelle Obama gave her final speech as First Lady on Friday and she had everyone in tears. She referred to her service as “the greatest honour of my life“. Mrs Obama also said, “I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong. So don’t be afraid — you hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourselves with a good education, then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise“. This is why she always wins with us.

The Wedding Party movie cast and crew

For giving us brilliance, for renewing our hope in Nollywood, for bringing us unadulterated joy through the holiday season and for making history, we doff our hats for everyone that made The Wedding Party the massive success that it is. If you’re still confused, this movie is the highest grossing film in Nigeria’s cinema history. Beat that!

LOSERS

Oba Sikiru Adetona/Olusegun Obasanjo

The war of words between the highly revered monarch and the former president is too shameful, to say the least. We know the Yoruba race is synonymous with being overly expressive but spreading your dirty linen in public? No, sirs. With due respect, kindly settle this issue in one of your covert meetings.

A certain Reverend Ken

“I would have danced with my head on the floor and my legs in the air, concerning the release of a titan, because the man is a colossus, a rare breed.” Yes, this Reverend said he would have shamed his entire generation in the market place in adoration of the rare breed of corruption, James ‘jailbird’ Ibori. It’s a beautiful time to be alive!

