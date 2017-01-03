Mikel to consider Chinese club if Valencia can’t meet financial demands

Representatives of Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi have asked Spanish side, Valencia to meet the player’s financial demands by Friday, African Football reports.

Valencia had met with player over possible transfer to the club.

“Mikel representatives have given Valencia till Friday to match the player’s wage demands,” a source said.

“I don’t know what the demands are, but Valencia’s initial offer does not match it.”

His representatives are considering taking the Chinese offer seriously if Valencia fails to meet up with the demands.

“If Valencia fail to meet Mikel’s expectations, the offers from China on the table will be more seriously considered,” he said.

“As expected, they have tabled more cash and that’s what the player is now considering.”

