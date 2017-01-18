The News Blog

Militants blow up pipeline a day after Osinbajo’s visit to N’Delta

Just a day after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the Niger Delta region, an unidentified militant group has blown up a crude oil trunkline in Ughelli, Delta State.

No militant group has taken responsibility for the attack that occurred on Tuesday.

Osinbajo had led a Federal Government delegation to the region, where he preached peace.

The Vice President also met with traditional rulers and major stakeholders.

“Our future is the future of progress and development. Unfortunately, there is no time because the future is already here.

“I have come with a message for the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom and the people of the Niger Delta as whole. It is a short message and I quote ‘we must prepare for the future’,” Osinbajo had said.

