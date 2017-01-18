Military air strike: Pres. Buhari sends delegation to Rann

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent a delegation to Rann, Borno following Tuesday’s air strike by the Nigerian Air Force on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the town.

The delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari has Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister for Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and the Service Chiefs.

On Tuesday Mr. President in a statement commiserated with the Borno Government and with those who lost loved ones. The Air Force in a statement said details of the strike were sketchy as the International Committe of the Red Cross said six of its staff were killed, while the Doctors Without Borders said 52 persons were killed and 120 suffered injuries.

