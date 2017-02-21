Military arrest 4 top Boko Haram commanders in Kogi

by Dolapo Adelana

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday said four high profile members of the Boko Haram sect, who relocated to the state due to military onslaught in the Northeast have been arrested.

Bello made the disclosure in Abuja while speaking at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar entitled: “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter Terrorism Operations in Nigeria’’.

“Kogi is now a haven for Boko Haram, because many of them have relocated to my state.

“Just last night, four high profile Boko Haram members were arrested in Kogi by the military.

“I want to assure them that they have chosen a wrong place to relocate, because we will never allow them.

“We will work together with the armed forces to consolidate on the victory and gains recorded in the North-East,’’ he said.

The governor commended the military for their efforts at “technically defeating’’ the insurgents in the North-East, and underscored the need to consolidate on the victory to avoid a relapse.

