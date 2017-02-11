Mimiko giving N500m ‘parting gifts’ to political office holders – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused outgoing Governor Olusegun Mimiko of approving N500m to political office holders.

Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu is expected to take over on February 24 when Mimiko’s tenure expires on February 23.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya said Mimiko approved “parting gifts” to political office holders.

The party said the money was from the state Local Governments Joint Account.

The party said, “We have authoritatively gathered that Governor Olusegun Mimiko, whose tenure expires in 12 days’ time has approved a take-home package of N500m (taxpayers’ money) as valedictory packages for the 18 council chairmen.

“Other beneficiaries of the parting gifts are officials of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, who oversee the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr Governor himself.

“Each of the council chairmen and senior civil servants (names withheld), who are involved in facilitating the documentation and perfection of the loot, are to part with N20m, while Mr Governor goes with a lion share of N300m.

“We want to warn the Accountant General of the state and permanent secretaries not to succumb to pressure by Mimiko and his cronies to milk our state dry before the expiration of their tenure.

“There shall be commensurate negative consequences for every wrong actions or inaction.

“The action is a daylight robbery of the commonwealth of the good people of Ondo State.”

